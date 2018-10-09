Speech to Text for One Aldi's closes as another opens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

store".. is set "to close up shop" in clay county. "a sign" was recently posted on the front door "of aldi's in brazil". "the sign" stated .. "the store" will close "on wednesday october 17th". meanwhile.. as one door closes.. another one opens. "a new aldi location".. is set to open "next thursday" on terre haute's "eastside". it's part of a "3"-point-"4"- billion- dollar investment.. to expand "25"- hundred stores "nationwide".. b the end of 20-22. the 1st "100"-shoppers at this new eastside location will get gift cards. again.. this store opens "october 18th". [b16]cheddars hunger help-vo "a local restaurant in the wabash valley".. is ensuring.. "that