Speech to Text for County held drive up voter registration event

to register to vote! and "vigo county" .. made it both easy and accomodating "for residents to get the job done"! "the vigo county office of voter registration".. registered folks "curbside." it happened just outside the courthouse today. more than "80"-people stopped by. "officials say".. the event was a huge success! it's another way .. to get people out to the polls to vote! ////// /////// "every vote counts.there's been so many elections that's just come down to one or two votes through the districts to the county, every vote counts and it's just important for people to remember, you know this is a right for them to have ' /////// "if" you missed today's opportunity.. do "not" stress.. you have until midnight tonight "to get the job done"! here's what you need to do since it is down to the wire. simply jump online and follow the directions to get registered. the link is available for you on our website "at w- t-h-i tv dot com". "election day" is getting closer.. it's "tuesday, november 6th". but before "election day".. "early voting" begins!