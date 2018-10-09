Speech to Text for Court documents reveal more about weekend standoff

what happened "during a weekend stand-off in terre haute". "police say".. "michael medley" fired "3"-to-"4" shots in the air. this happened during an argument "on 5th avenue" around 1:30 in the morning. "the special response team".. was called.. who then arrested him. "medley".. will appear in court "on thursday" to face charges "of criminal recklessness", "intimidation", and "pointing firearm". his bond is set at "50"- thousand-dollars "cash only". "today" marks the last day