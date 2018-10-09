Speech to Text for Missing journalist was an ISU grad

a missing journalist". "jamal kah-show-gee" is a saudi journalist. he attended "indiana state university".. and received a business degree in 19-83. "his disappearance" is now the center "of an international story". "turkish officials believe".. he was killed "in th saudi consulate in turkey". "saudi officials" den the allegation. i-s-u's statement says.. in part... "indiana state university officials' thoughts are with the family and colleagues of missing journalist and alumnus "jamal kah-show-gee" during this difficult time. " we've put more information about his career on our web site for you.. at "w-t-h-i t-v dot com". [b4]michael medley-vo mug "official court documents".. released .. detailing