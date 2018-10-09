Speech to Text for Cost of inmates at local jail

october 9th. "vigo county".. is in the midst of dealing "with its own jail issues". but across "the wabash river".. we'll find.. news 10's "lacey clifton". she has more.. on what's racking-up "the bills" for "1"- illinois jail. //////// "there are many expenses that a jail and county must face. well today in crawford county, we're taking a look at prison transports." "just on an average 4-hour round trip transport i'm looking at approximately 400-500 dollars." the costs add up when it comes to prisoner transports for crawford county. sheriff bill rutan says several trips take place each month. this includes traveling to court, the department of corrections, the doctor, or extraditing a suspect. rutan says something he counts on about 4 times a month is mental health transports. "there's times that we have to go to the st. louis area or up around chicago. which st. louis a trip there and back, 6 hours. chicago is almost 10 for a round trip." the sheriff says it's one thing if a single officer could make the trip, but unfortunately that's not the case. "normally if we have any type of a distance to it, we have to have two deputies or correctional officers on the transport." "so when it comes to transporting inmates, the sheriff says that the biggest cost would actually be paying officers overtime hours. that's why the sheriff says he's stepping into most of these transport roles, to keep costs down." "of course myself being a salary employee, i don't have to worry about overtime. // so i am going myself as one of the two people on the transport." "coming up on news 10 at six, we'll actually look at one of the other ways the county is looking to save money for these prisoner transports. reporting in crawford county, i'm lacey clifton for news 10." //////// "indiana state university" has given "news 10" a statement "o