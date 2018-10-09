Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Oregon farmer wins 4th pumpkin title with 2,170-pound pumpkin
Steve Daletas won more than $15,000 for his prized pumpkin.
Posted: Tue Oct 09 08:18:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 09 08:24:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN
Terre Haute
Clear
80°
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
80°
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79°
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
80°
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Casey
Few Clouds
80°
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
80°
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
80°
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
A Warm Overnight
Planner
Temps
Most Popular Stories
Deer hunters, look out for purple paint
VCSC 'moving forward' following termination of Danny Tanoos
What is inside Danny Tanoos' school corporation contract? See it here
One person killed in weekend ATV crash
AP FACT CHECK: Indiana candidates make misleading claims
UPDATE: One Arrested after Terre Haute Standoff Situation
Indiana's largest festival just days away
Daviess County firefighter accused of killing another firefighter while drunk has court delay
Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate
Missing Saudi journalist, and ISU graduate, once a voice of reform in kingdom
Latest Video
Getting your plants ready for the fall
Hey Kevin
Early voting and voter registration
Terre Haute Police Department gets a bath
Temps in the 30s right around the corner
Terre Haute totem pole receives facelift
Union ER certification
Cheddar's Hunger help for homeless
One Aldi's closes as another opens
County held drive up voter registration event
In Case You Missed It
Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate
Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew
Money raised at charity game helps local kids
Precious items saved after VFW closure
Annual powwow connects people through ceremony
Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history
Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash
Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge
Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders
People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool