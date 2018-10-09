WATCH: Kentucky inmates escape in trash bins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

KENTUCKY -- Authorities in Kentucky captured the two men who escaped from jail over the weekend.

Justin Stumler and Jeremy Hunt hid in garbage cans that fellow inmates rolled outside for pickup.

The men then popped out of the bins and escaped Saturday night.

Police captured Stumler Monday following tips from the community, and Hunt was apprehended a few hours later after a car chase.

Before the escape, the men were in minimum security, working in the jail kitchen.