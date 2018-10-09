Speech to Text for Veterans Council & Vigo Vetrans Park Fundraisers

invite you to attend our upcoming dinner/dance on october 13th at the am vets post 222, just across the river bridge!! the cost is only $20 per person, and includes your meal!! all proceeds benefit the vigo county veterans council, and the vigo county veterans memorial park. meal is served from 5:30 - 8:00 pm. chinese auction, am vets 50/50 drawing, cash bar, music by brad anderson and fanfare band for tickets/info, please call 407-680-6113 or 812-241-9034 tickets are available at the door. the next brick laying ceremony, for group 8, will be on october 20th at 11 am. we are looking forward to a big turnout at the ceremony!! the park offers an opportunity for the community to become more aware of the importance of the military to our country. veterans memorial park is dedicated to the men and women who have served our country valiantly over the years in our armed forces. the park offers open green space to serve the recreational needs of families. please come and enjoy the park! veterans memorial park is dedicated to all service men and women who have served in the united states military. the beautifully landscaped park surrounds a pathway of brick pavers which are inscribed with the names of veterans, the branch of the military they served in, and their dates of service. veterans bricks bricks may be purchased for all us veterans who served honorably in peace time and during all conflicts. park@vigovmp.com