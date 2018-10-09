Clear

Casey-Westfield football

Warriors have won four straight

Posted By: WTHI Staff

casey-westfield football team is red hot.....they've won a season- high four straight... the four wins in a row, is the warriors longest winning streak since 2014.... at four and three casey is back above 500 for the first time since week one of the 2015 season... the warriors need one more win to be playoff eligible, they need to win out in the regular season to guarantee a postseason berth... that's something that use to be guaranteed for this program, from about the mid 80's until the last couple of years casey had one of the best small school football programs in the state of illinois... this years team still has a lot more they want to get it done, but they are glad to be winning again! we've improved leaps and bounds from last year. we still have a lot of people doubting us. really excited to show them we can make the playoffs this year. bring football back to being strong in casey. casey will try to stretch their winning streak to five straight friday, they have a big game at their rival marshall ..... [f0]break 4 here's a look at the answer to today's
