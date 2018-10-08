Speech to Text for Vincennes Public Transportation Anniversary

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for decades! 80 years ago today.. the public bus service started in vincennes. the city of vincennes and knox county celebrated this afternoon. since then.. the y-m-c-a's van-go has helped many people in vincennes.. and all of knox county. the y's c-e-o says they take pride in being able to serve the community. [b14]vin public transportation anniv-sot vo "we do give almost 100,000 rides a year. many of those to employment, some of them just don't have any other method of transportation. they're thankful because they simply don't have any other mode of transportion and we're blessed to be able to provide that to the community." the original bus fare was only five cents. today.. the cost is two dollars one-way when scheduled a day in advance. it's three dollars one- way for same day service. rose-hulman institute of technology is boosting its undergraduate programs. "the mission