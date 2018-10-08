Speech to Text for Indiana Senate Candidates hold debate

nationwide. the candidates for united states senate -- representing indiana -- answered your questions tonight during a live debate. in tonight's "election alert"..news 10's heather good is here now with more on their answers. several questions were asked tonight but one question in particular seemed to stir emotion and even sympathy in the candidates. libertarian lucy brenton... democrat incumbent joe donnelly ... and republican mike braun took questions from the moderator and voters during the debate. one voter -- a hoosier mother -- took to the mic and explained how her 4-year-old son was killed at a babysitters house when a fully loaded handgun was left unsecured. you can see her son's picture on her shirt. she explained the lack of legislation to hold gun owners liable in cases like this. she asked the candidates if they would support safe storage laws. the responses varied. "well, i believe in the 2nd amendment but i also believe, with rights come responsibilities and a storage law is something that we need to look at. what we also need to do is stop the gun show loophole as well." "i think the places where we've tried to use gun laws generally impact the folks that are law-abiding. i'm going to be for anything that proves effective to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. i'm going to always be there to defend the 2nd amendment rights." "i see my own 5-year-old flashing through my eyes and i'm grateful that my husband and i are responsible gun owners who keep all of our guns locked. i think that's an important step that, as senator donnelly said, with rights come responsibilitie s. we shouldn't have to pass laws to do this people. this is common sense." this was just one of the topics discussed tonight... and terre haute was mentioned a few times by just one of the candidates. democrat joe donnelly spoke about the city when talking about veterans... jobs ... and even defending his vote on judicial nominees.