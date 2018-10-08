Speech to Text for Danny Tanoos no longer employed with the Vigo County School Corporation

good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. effective tonight ... former superintendent tanoos is no longer employed with the vigo county school corporation. that's after tonight's school board meeting. tanoos was previously on paid adminstrative leave as the director of safety and security of vigo county schools. news 10's alia blackburn was at tonight's meeting... she joins us live with what's next for the school corporation. [b2]oct 8 vcsc mtg-live pkg tonight's board meeting gave off the vibe of a new direction... superintendent robert haworth is making it clear he wants some things to change. now -- the focus is newport: "the employment of dr. daniel t. tanoos is terminated as of today oct the 8th, 2019." just minutes after vigo county schools cut ties with its former superintendent ... haworth: "our hope is move forward" leaders are making it clear they're moving on. haworth "i've been asked several times about trust, and i will continue to say that we've got to build trust each and every day." superintendent robert haworth is looking at "how" the school corporation does business. monday night -- board members agreed to publicly revisit policies like purchasing authority -- conflict of interest and whistleblower protection. haworth: "we have to have policies in place that will ensure our community that we are being good stewards of all resources." that could include help from an outside group. board members approved to hear from neola, incorporated. haworth -- who has worked the group before -- says they specialize in helping school corporations create board policy. haworth: "it's really the collaboration with several school corporations in what they're dealing with is what helps that become effective." as the investigation continues... haworth says they are not letting up.. they're doing what they can to rebuild the trust in vigo county schools. tanoos had the opportunity to talk about what happened in an interview... but declined. haworth told me there was not a reason for why the interview was declined. as we told you at 5 & 6 on news 10... we