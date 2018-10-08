Clear
Window and Blind Safety

Window and Blind Safety

Posted: Mon Oct 08 15:35:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 08 15:35:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

blinds in the united states.. now-- new child safety legislation will change what kind of blinds you can buy. starting december 15th -- you won't be able to buy window blinds with cords instead-- you'll probably find more cordless blinds. the legislation affects manufacturers and stores that sell blinds. it's up to you if you get rid of your corded blinds at home. maybe take into consideration how fast child strangulation due to corded blinds can take place and maybe that's something that you and your spouse or maybe you want to think about replacing yourselves. you can check your blinds for the "best for kids" label to ensure their safety. happening tonight ... a debate between
