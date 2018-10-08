Speech to Text for The HPV Vaccine has been approved

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the human papilloma virus or h-p-v. that's according the centers for disease control and prevention. now-- there's a vaccine to help bring that number down. "its a reducer. it's not an elimminator" news 10's sarah lehman caught up with a local nurse. she explains how this vaccine will affect your health. [b8]hpv vaccination approved-pkg at 5 patrece... h-p-v is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the united states. on friday -- the food and drug administration approved a new vaccine for the virus. in 20-14 the fda approved a vaccine for human papillomavirus -- gardasil nine. however, it was only for those ages nine to 26. friday, the fda expanded the use of the vaccine to be used on an older age group -- 27 to 45, "it's working on reducing the risk of cancers...hpv causing cancers" certain types of this virus can cause different cancers... and it affects both men and women. "oralpharengial cancers on the rise. greatly more so in men then in women and what happens is tumors develop and it gets into their lungs and so therefore it develops in their nose and their throat." the new vaccine mainly helps to prevent high risk strains of h-p-v that result in those many different cancers. millar says that expanded the age group of people who can get the vaccine can be helpful in many different ways... "broadening it would protect people who had never been sexually active and been abstinent but maybe their partner hadn't been." but, millar says that just like a stomach virus you might get from time to time -- there's not really a cure for it and there's no way to 100% prevent it if you are sexually active. "i tell people sometimes you know if you're walking with an umbrella over you you're protecting yourself so much but part of you is still getting splashed on. so theres still that risk even if you're taking precautions." millar says that h-p-v is normally not easily detected -- most women don't even get tested for it until after they're 30. you can find more information on our website w- t-h-i-t-v dot com back to you. on average... 1 child per month dies from strangulation involving corded window