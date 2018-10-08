Speech to Text for Hunting and the purple paint law

owners.. to mark their turf to keep "hunters" and "tresspassers out". and with hunting season here.. news 10's.. "abby kirk". reminds us.. "not" to ignore "the color purple"! //////// susie, this is similar to putting a "no trespassing sign" on your property. but, instead you are using "purple paint" as way to let others know...to stay away.... it must be a vertical line, at least 8 inches longa nd clearly visible.... it's primarly for people who live in rural areas to be able to clearly mark their large property. "you" can use "purple paint" such as spray paint....to mark boundary lines on fence posts or trees. the bottom of the stripe has to be bewteen 3 to 5 feet from the ground level. same goes for a fence post. but, you need to mark the top "two inches" of the post. "as long as you mark those trees within every 100 feet that will deny entry to anybody that is coming in off of another property." officers tell they still recommend you still put "no trespassing" signs near entrances to better ensure your property boundaries. how one local hunter feels about this new law. does he think its effective? he shares his thoughts on news 10 at 6. for now, reporting in clinton, indiana, abby kirk, news 10. back to you. /////// "the heat" continues to make weather headlines. but