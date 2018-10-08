Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hunting and the purple paint law

Hunting and the purple paint law

Posted: Mon Oct 08 14:28:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 08 14:28:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Hunting and the purple paint law

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

owners.. to mark their turf to keep "hunters" and "tresspassers out". and with hunting season here.. news 10's.. "abby kirk". reminds us.. "not" to ignore "the color purple"! //////// susie, this is similar to putting a "no trespassing sign" on your property. but, instead you are using "purple paint" as way to let others know...to stay away.... it must be a vertical line, at least 8 inches longa nd clearly visible.... it's primarly for people who live in rural areas to be able to clearly mark their large property. "you" can use "purple paint" such as spray paint....to mark boundary lines on fence posts or trees. the bottom of the stripe has to be bewteen 3 to 5 feet from the ground level. same goes for a fence post. but, you need to mark the top "two inches" of the post. "as long as you mark those trees within every 100 feet that will deny entry to anybody that is coming in off of another property." officers tell they still recommend you still put "no trespassing" signs near entrances to better ensure your property boundaries. how one local hunter feels about this new law. does he think its effective? he shares his thoughts on news 10 at 6. for now, reporting in clinton, indiana, abby kirk, news 10. back to you. /////// "the heat" continues to make weather headlines. but
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield football

Image

The fall weather is coming, here's when the cool down happens

Image

Vincennes Public Transportation Anniversary

Image

Indiana Senate Candidates hold debate

Image

Vigo County School Corporation holds budget hearing

Image

Danny Tanoos no longer employed with the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU Homecoming festivities underway

Image

Window and Blind Safety

Image

The HPV Vaccine has been approved

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool