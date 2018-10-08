Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman launches fundraising campaign

fundraising campaign" .. to the tune of "250"-million-dollars. "the mission driven campaign for rose-hulman".. includes: "100"-million- dollar "for scholarships" and "financial aid". and the rest of the fundraising breaks-out like this: "85"-million "for new educational approaches and technologies". "50"-million "to new spaces to expand networking and learning". and "15"-million "for faculty support and other academic programs". ////////// [b16]rose hulman fundraising campaign-sot vo ////// "it's going to allow us to attrract the best students to come here through financial aid and scholarships, it going to allow us to attract the best faculty to be here, it's going to allow us to attract the best staff to be here and in turn we're going to have the best facilities in the world for our students to learn on, grown on and be able to be able to solve the problems that they're going to have to face." /////// more than "165"-million- dollar has already been raised.. that was "before the campaign's launch" went public today.