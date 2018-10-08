Speech to Text for Getting ready for the Covered Bridge Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"for the state's largest festival". news 10's.. "lacey clifton".. has how people "in parke county" are gearing-up for the week ahead. //////// "for eleven months of the year, bridgeton, indiana is as quiet as can be. but preparations are already underway for this year's covered bridge festival." "peaceful little town. it's approximately 125 people who live here in bridgeton. it's very quaint." kathy collom owns collom general store in bridgeton with her husband. while most signs of the covered bridge festival pop up in october, the general store is a staple in the town year-round. "we have a lot of our regulars that we see on a daily basis that pop in and have lunch, visit, drink coffee." but early this week, visitors from st. louis came into bridgeton on two wheels, hoping to beat the festival crowd. "i think we first came out here in 1993 for a bike tour, a three day bike ride, loved it. so we come back every few years." but as bicyclist anne jesse shares, the lively 10-day covered bridge festival isn't for everyone. "we try to avoid the covered bridges tour because we know we couldn't get accomodations in the area. although it looks like a lot of fun!" as the festival inches closer, the hustle and bustle settles in. but for collom-- who watches the madness unfold year after year, she says it's a tradition she wouldn't trade for anything. "you feel like, i've got a lot to get done, but it all comes together on thursday night. and we're ready to go." "if you're looking to get in on the covered bridge fun, you have ten days to do so, starting this friday, october 12th. reporting in bridgeton indiana, i'm lacey clifton for news 10."