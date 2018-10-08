Speech to Text for 19th and 5th Avenue shooting suspect still wanted

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and "your help" is needed. "police" continue to search for the person responsible "for a saturday morning shooting". it happened "near 19th and 5th avenue" in terre haute. we're told "1"-person was taken to the hospital. "if" you have any information that can help authorities.. you're asked to pick-up the phone and call "crime stoppers" at 238-stop. [b9]4 wheeler fatal ax-map "1"-person is dead.. after a weekend "4"-wheeler