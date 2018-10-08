Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

News 10 receives copy of Danny Tanoos' contract

News 10 receives copy of Danny Tanoos' contract

Posted: Mon Oct 08 14:19:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 08 14:19:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for News 10 receives copy of Danny Tanoos' contract

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"columbus day"! [b2]tanoos contract-pkg the process to cancel the contract "of former superintendent danny tanoos".. is well underway. this came.. after "marion county prosecutors" charged him "last month" with "3"-counts "of felony bribery". we wanted to know more "about that contract". "news 10"' has a copy of it. "jon swaner" explains.. "what contains". ///////// we requested tanoos's contract in writing using the indiana access to public records act. we didn't just get his contract. we also got a letter tanoos sent to the board announcing his retirement. in that letter, tanoos annouced to the board he would step down as superintendent and take an admnistrative position on july 1st. he also said his salary in this new position would be $60-thousand dollars, and include several benefits included in his contract. besides health, dental and visition benefits, this includes accrued or unused vacation and sick time, and his automobile allowance would remain unchanged. tanoos's contract stipulates the board is to provide him an automobile for his use. the board also agreed to pay all insurance and all expenses related to this vehicle. tanoos's contract spelled out an annual salary of $135- thousand dollars. however, online records kept by the state show tanoos cleared $220-thousand dollars in 2017. we've posted both tanoos's contract and his retirement letter to the board on our website, wthi-tv dot com. we've not heard any additional updates as far as where the process stands to cancel tanoos's contract. however, the board does meet in executive session tonight, in addition to its regular meeting. back to you. ////////// like "jon" just said.. the school board
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield football

Image

The fall weather is coming, here's when the cool down happens

Image

Vincennes Public Transportation Anniversary

Image

Indiana Senate Candidates hold debate

Image

Vigo County School Corporation holds budget hearing

Image

Danny Tanoos no longer employed with the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU Homecoming festivities underway

Image

Window and Blind Safety

Image

The HPV Vaccine has been approved

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool