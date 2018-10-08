Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the wabash valley. day time highs set to top out at 86 today. tonight we're looking to stay mostly clear and comfortable as overnight lows drop to 67. tomorrow we'll start off sunny, but slowly bringing in a chance for rain toward the evening. day time highs at 84. rain on wednesday will cool us off for the end of the week. the wabash valley. day time highs set to top out at 86 today. tonight we're looking to stay mostly clear and comfortable as overnight lows drop to 67. tomorrow we'll start off sunny, but slowly bringing in a chance for rain toward the evening. day time highs at 84. rain on wednesday will cool us off for the end of the week. the wabash valley. day time highs set to top out at 86 today. tonight we're looking to stay mostly clear and comfortable as overnight lows drop to 67. tomorrow we'll start off sunny, but slowly bringing in a chance for rain toward the evening. day time highs at 84. rain on wednesday will cool us off for the end of the week. the wabash valley. day time highs set to top out at 86 today. tonight we're looking to stay mostly clear and comfortable as overnight lows drop to 67. tomorrow we'll start off sunny, but slowly bringing in a chance for rain toward the evening. day time highs at 84. rain on wednesday will cool us off for the end of the week. 51 years of tradition and fun the wabash valley. day time highs set to top out at 86 today. tonight we're looking to stay mostly clear and comfortable as overnight lows drop to 67. tomorrow we'll start off sunny, but slowly bringing in a chance for rain toward the evening. day time highs at 84. rain on wednesday will cool us off for the end of the week. the wabash valley. day time highs set to top out at 86 today. tonight we're looking to stay mostly clear and comfortable as overnight lows drop to 67. tomorrow we'll start off sunny, but slowly bringing in a chance for rain toward the evening. day time highs at 84. rain on wednesday will cool us off for the end of the week. the wabash valley. day time highs set to top out at 86 today. tonight we're looking to stay mostly clear and comfortable as overnight lows drop to 67. tomorrow we'll start off sunny, but slowly bringing in a chance for rain toward the evening. day time highs at 84. rain on wednesday will cool us off for the end of the week. 51 years of tradition and fun and bragging rights up for grabs over the weekend