Another successful year for Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb

that's as hundreds of classic cars -- hit the road to vermillion county this weekend. the newport hill climb is celebrating 51 years of tradition -- fun and bragging rights. news 10s garrett brown was there... he has more on what this big event does for such a small town. over the past three days the town of newport was expected to have one hundred thousand visitors. many of which coming from out of state with their vintage ride. but for others this event means a lot more than racing up the historic hill. george good may not get around as easy as he used to. but that doesn't stop him from participating in the newport hill climb event every year. and at eighty eight years oldhes the oldest participant of the climb. "my first car was a model-t ford. drove it up the hill. quit up the middle of the hill. couldn't back down. come up and got me and towed me on up." now hes upgraded his climbing ride to a nineteen thirty nine buick. but for him its not only about the climb. but seeing friends he only gets to see here around this time. "it's a rather unique festival offering for one thing and it's a great reunion for these car drivers. they look forward to seeing each other. a lot of friendships have been made here. they only see each other once a year." the newport lions club hosts the event every year. when it comes to fundraising this is the only event they have. but thanks to the strong support for this event they are able to help thousands in the wabash valley. "realistically, for the newport lions club its our only fundraiser. we spend three days a year to raise money then three hundred and sixty two days a year giving it away to other people." good is glad to hear the event goes to such a good cause. and though he didn't walk away with a victory this year. he plans to continue the hill climb as long as he can. "even though i didn't win, hey we still run up the hill. its great." if you would like to learn more about the newport hill climb or the newport lions club. we'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. back to you.