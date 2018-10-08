Cleanup underway for overturned grain truck

Clear
News 10 is on the scene of an overturned grain truck in Parke County.

police in parke county are warning you to slow down and be cautious. and it's all because of this. police said a grain truck overturned at 600 south in rosedale. it happened around 11 this morning. we spoke with the truck driver's father. he said his 26-year-old son -- kyle yeargin -- was going too fast while turning and caused the truck to flip over. yeargin was not hurt. police are using the scary situation as a warning to drivers as the outcome could have been much worse. "slow down and be cautious of the grain shifting or the load shfiting on you especially turning off of this steep hill on 41 off of the county roads. always watch your speed." police temporarily shut down the area as crews worked to clean-up the mess. dispatch told us -- roads are back open at this hour. a chicago community is in fear tonight. that's after more deadly gun violence
