UPDATE: One Arrested after Terre Haute Standoff Situation

thanks for joining us for news 10 at 6. i'm alia blackburn. a local man is behind bars -- facing several charges tonight. that's after police were called to a home early this morning. here's what we know in tonight's crime alert... this is michael medley. online jail records say he's facing charges of "pointing a firearm" -- "criminal recklessness" and "intimidation". officials said it all started around 1:30 this morning. that's when police were called to a home at 14-15 5th avenue. officers said gunshots were fired during an argument between medley -- his girlfriend and her friend. police said medley also pointed the gun at himself as they were leaving. the special response team was called to enter the home and arrest medley. he's set to appear in court on monday. [b3]terre haute scuffle arrest-wipe mug terre haute police said they