800 participants walk for breast cancer in Terre Haute

It was a sea of pink shirts, banners, and even hair Saturday at the Meadows Shopping Center. Among them was Pam's Posse. It was made up friends and family supporting this loved woman like her daughter Tanya Fuson.

Posted: Mon Oct 08 07:30:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 08 07:30:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

that's as many hoped to "race for the cure". the event shines light on breast cancer awareness and its fighters and survivors ... news 10s garrett brown shares stories of how the disease has impacted families in the wabash valley... 113 women die every day from breast cancer in the united states. that's from the susan g. komen foundation. for many -- any number is one too many. that's why survivors came together for support in hopes of one day lowering those numbers ... together. it was a sea of pink shirts, banners and even hair saturday at the meadows shopping center. among them was pam's posse. it was made up friends and family supporting this loved woman. "my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer two and a half years ago. so shes a survivor and we're doing this in celebration of her." they were among eight hundred others at the susan g. komen race for the cure. forty six teams collected donations to help reach the goal of 85-thousand dollars. every penny -- will go to research and helping women in the wabash valley. "two thousand people in central indiana will be diagnosed with breast cancer and over four hundred will die from breast cancer." 92 breast cancer survivors were there to help celebrate their fight -- as well as those who lost theirs. "its very inspirational to see what these women go though and get through to the other side. unfortunately some people don't but we honor their memory." for pam's posse, they hope others will join the race next year. not only to raise money -- but to show support for the bravery in those fighting, "and have the fellowship of being with other survivors. their family friends and celebrate the ones that are still fighting. the ones that have won the fight and the ones that haven't won." you can still donate to breast cancer research and resources... we have a link on our website -- wthi-tv-dot-com. back to you. news 10 will be
