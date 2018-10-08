Speech to Text for Pioneer Days teaches people about history and appreciation for what they have

but you can see for yourself at fowler park in terre haute. "pioneer days" is about bringin history to life. from making the clothes on your back -- to the food on your table -- reenactors say this event gives you a sense of appreciation for the things we have now. "the process for things. i feel like kids today maybe don't have a feel for a beginning and an end and they definitely get to see that out here." events include wagon rides -- authentic food and vendors -- and activities for the whole family... you can still catch all the fun "tomorrow"... pioneer days kicks off at 9 a.m. and wraps up at 5.