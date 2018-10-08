Speech to Text for Halloween Frolic held at Lincoln Trail State Park

is unclear ... organizers behind the "halloween frolic" told news 10 they aren't sure if the event will continue next year. it's been held at lincoln trail state park for four years. gloria robinson told news 10 she and her husband have been camp hosts for eight years. she said this will be their last year in the role. "the initial purpose that my husband and i decided to do this was so that families could enjoy spending time together... and that children wouldn't be on their phones texting all the time and also that if children enjoyed camping that they would keep doing that in the future." robinson said if it weren't for donations -- events like the halloween frolic would not be possible. that's why she thanked local businesses -- campers and families for their support these last few years. it's hard to picture life in the early 18-hundreds...