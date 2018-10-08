Speech to Text for SMWC holds 11th annual homecoming

and old -- was the focus today. it's homecoming weekend at saint mary-of- the-woods college. the committee has been hard at work all summer to create a week's worth of celebrations and activities. this year's theme was "electric avenue". while homecoming is open to everyone -- some say there's nothing like reconnecting with familiar faces. "we are such a tight-knit community. we really are a family. so it's fun to see people from across the parking lot and they run to each other and they hug it's just a really fun time." a new face was also added to the woods family today... you're looking at onyx! she was named as the school's official mascot. [b11]halloween frolic-wipe vo the future of a marshall, illinois tradition