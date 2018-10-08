Speech to Text for Volunteers collect canned goods to feed hungry veterans

veterans in vigo county. that's with the 2nd annual food drive -- hosted by the "loyal veterans battalion". organizers say the food drive -- collected more than a thousand pounds of canned goods last year. every donation goes to the battalion's food pantry. organizers told us many veterans have a hard time transitioning back into society. "some it's very difficult. some almost never recover. that's why we have 22 suicides a day of veterans in this country. that's why we have thousands of homeless veterans in this country." the loyal veteran's battalion is strictly volunteer and donation based. if you're interested in donating your time or necessities -- visit our website. that's wthi-tv-dot-com. 11 years of celebrating traditions -- new