Speech to Text for United Way of the Wabash Valley Resource Drive

chair this year for united way of the wabash valley. break cycles and build stronger communities. communities we can all be proud to call home. " richard payonk, the executive director explained the goal of the resource drive in simple terms. "starting today, we are not just fundraisers, but we will be the hand- raisers who can help us all work together to use a community impact fund of caring donor resources to seed smart community solutions." earlier this year, united way announced a bold new community goal to help 10,000 households out of financial struggles over the next decade. the resource drive runs through december. 235-6287 www.uwwv.org