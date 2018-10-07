Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

engineers host conference opponent bluffton.. 2nd quarter.. 3rd down.. andrew dion scrambles for first down.. leads to field goal.. engineers up 10-7 at the half.. 3rd quarter.. garrett wight touchdown run.. wight 116 yards and 2 td.. 16-14 engineers. 4th quarter.. plummie gardner pass intercepted by 4th quarter.. plummie gardner pass intercepted by zach phillips.. next possession .. gardner sacked by mike riley.. beavers punt.. next possession .. gardner intercepted by gardner sacked by mike riley.. beavers punt.. next possession .. gardner intercepted by mitchell kelley.. 45 yard pick six.. gardner intercepted by mitchell kelley.. 45 yard pick six.. the defense shines again with five takeaways.. rose-hulman picks up the homecoming win .. 23-14 over bluffton. it's the first big test