Speech to Text for Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

long way.. the falcons would clinch at least a share of the wabash river conference title. the 1a, 11th ranked falcons hosting the 8th ranked fountain central mustangs.. 1st quarter.. nathaniel butts rolls out.. josh little tackle.. recovered by gage dice.. 2 plays later.. jonathan kilgore touchdown from 15 yards out. falcons 7-0 .. next possession .. kilgore running again.. breaks loose.. 64 yards to the house .. touchdown..14- 7.. still 1st quarter.. christian myers touchdown run.. untouched 6 yards out .. 21-7 after 1.. late 2nd quarter.. brennan ellis to kilgore.. touchdown.. falcons 28-14 at half.. 4th quarter.. tie game.. butts in trouble.. myers sack.. stangs punt.. falcon 4th and two.. in the redzone.. ellis to corey buchhaas for the go-ahead score.. falcons drive 93 yards .. mustangs need score.. butts picked by kilgore.. game- winner.. the falcons hold on for a thriller.. north vermillion clinches a share of the w-r-c championship and they do it in dramatic finish.. falcons defeat fountain central 35-28. [f6]no 6 parke heritage rp-vo parke heritage looks to take over second place in the wrc, the wolves visit riverton parke.. 1st quarter.. logan white pass to trevor rapp.. touchdown.. 7-0 wolves just 39 seconds in.. later.. white pass intercepted by kyadan murphy.. panthers take over.. then.. hunter collings screen to brandon hazzard.. touchdown.. 7-6 ph.. still in 1st.. white to noble johnson .. touchdown.. logan white with a big game for parke heritage.. the junior quarterback throws for 311 yards and five touchdowns.. parke heritage rolls against the county opponent tonight.. wolves 58-21 over r-p.. [f7]no 7 sv seeger-vo south vermillion needs a win to get back to the five-hundred mark in the conference.. cats host seeger.. 3rd quarter.. greyson green pass to pacen wolf.. touchdown .. ties the game 21-21 .. joey shew tackle for a loss.. seeger drives comes up empty.. 4th quarter.. anthony garzolini pass to corey miller.. game still tied.. seeger threatening.. green's pass intercepted by shew.. 80 yard pick six.. the defense comes through big time for the wildcats.. joey shew the game winning interception.. south vermillion holds on to bear seeger.. 28-21. [f8]no 8 vin lincoln mt. carmel-vo few teams are as hot in the wabash valley as vincennes lincoln, the alices have won a season-high four straight.... they put that winning strak on the line tonight at mount carmel, illinois.... --first drive of the game: kaleb appleby's pass is overthrown, and then picked off by lincoln's isaac lane, who takes it all the way down the sidelines for a defensive players dream, a touchdown! 6-0 alices! --so, vincennes goes for two, in a crazy formation. spencer corrona takes the snap, and tosses it to sam thorne, for the two-point conversion. 8-0 alices. --next vincennes offensive drive, it's evan combs to favian hernandez, who slips behind the defense, and he's gone! alices 16-nothing....combs threw for 338 yards and 3 tds.... i know his daddy, so i'm sure he got his talent from.... --late 1st quarter, alices with it again, and it's ray haislip, taking the handoff, getting to the sideline, and he breaks several tackles, and that's a 33-yard touchdown run folks! 24-0 lincoln, after yet another 2-point conversion. vincennes lincoln rolls 54-6....alices have won a season-high five straight.... washington with a big eight conference game against a very good jasper team.. the hatchets have always struggled against this team and tonight's contest was no different.. jasper takes care of business easily in this one.. washington loses on the road 63-0. still to come, we have the 1a showdown between linton and eastern greene.....