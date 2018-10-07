Speech to Text for Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

linton... tonight.. the miners looking to get things back to how they used to be.. hosting the county rival.. 3rd quarter.. pitch to lance dyer.. touchdown.. 27-6 miners.. later.. inside give to luke lannan.. big gain.. miners moving down the field .. next play.. drake cunningham toucdown.. linton no problem tonight.. the miners beat up on the t- birds in the greene county showdown.. linton defeats eastern greene 41-13. [g3]no 11 north knox north daviess-vo north knox trying to extend the winning streak over north daviess to five in a row.. 1st quarter.. reece hammelman pass to troy noland.. great grab.. 35 yard gain.. later in the drive.. gavyn doane power touchdown.. warriors on the board first.. later in the quarter.. doane another touchdown.. gavyn doane put together a massive game tonight.. he runs for 316 yards and 5 touchdowns in the game.. north knox makes it six straight over the cougars with a 58-13 win.. over in illinios... paris was not only trying to remain the only unbeaten team in the lic, but the tigers continue to try and build their playoff resume.... the six and ohh tigers hosted olney... tigers get off to a great start, up seven-nothing and they add another touchdown when dakotah brown airs it out to sutton dunn....dunn hauls it in and falls into the endzone...olney up 14-0 in the first quarter... paris would get things going on the ground... nathan zorn finds a big hole, this turns into a footrace.... horn is finally tripped up at the olney 16.... crazy play two plays later....caleb mullenix on the carry lunges for the endzone but clearly fumbles before going over the goaline... mad scramble for the ball.....the refs ruled both the olney and paris played got to it at the same time ... they called it a tie and ruled a touchdown for paris.....it was cooper block who had the recover for the tigers... after a slow start, paris rallies to win 42-27.... the tigers move to seven and ohh on the season.... its time now for our sports 10 spirit award ... south vermillion... northview... next up is our sports 10 smashes of the night... first up north vermillion jonathan kilgore comes north vermillion jonathan kilgore comes out of no where with this touchdown saving smash on fountain central qb ... next up fellow falcons senior christian myers and josh little with a crushing sack finally a special teams smash from the falcons carter edney and kale flynn [g7]play of the night-vo our subway play of the night.... 4th and 2 on the fountain central 15, brennan ellis with the jump pass to corey buchhaas for the go ahead touchdown with less than two minutes left in the game... the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... parke heritage qb - logan white - 311 yards and 5 td passes. vincennes lincoln qb - evan combs - 339 yards, 3 tds.. north knox rb - gavyn doane 316 rushing, 5 tds. northview qb - trey shaw - 161 rushing- 3 tds, 75 passing- td sullivan wr - karter vernelson - 8 catches, 104 yards,