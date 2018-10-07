Speech to Text for Week Eight, ITZ Segment 1

in the zone ..... 80 degree friday nights in october like we had this evening aren't the norm, but sports 10 covering all the high school football games in the area for you is ..... we had northview and paris both looking to stay unbeaten.... terre haute south was trying to snap a three-game losing streak, while vincennes lincoln was going for a fifth straight win.... and first place in the wabash river conference was on the line between fountain central and north vermillion.... the last two years northview has not enjoyed watching sullivan win the wic west division.... the knights use to be the team to beat in the conference and tonight they had a chance to reclaim their spot at the top ... a win and they clinched the wic west division and a spot in next week's conference championship game.... the seven and ohh knights hosted south putnam... northview running back mj shelton averaged 10 yards a carry tonight ..knights 7-nothing ..... trey shaw looks like johnny manziel when johnny football was good at texas a&m.... not sure how shaw escapes the sack, mister houdini had himself a game with his legs, rushing for 151 yards.... the northview defense has been good this year, they just never get credit because their offense is putting up so many points trevor cook the pick and he returns it deep into south put territory. mj shelton with a nose for the endnzone, his third score on the ground puts northview up 28-8. this just isn't fair ....trey shaw is just better than everyone else....look at him just run by people like their standing still.. shaw had four tds in the game, three rushing..... northview has no problem, winning 63-8 ... knights are eight and ohh.....they clinch the wic west division title and will host indian creek in the conference title game next friday.... sullivan was looking for their sixth straight win over west vigo...... vikings facing 4th and 18....dane andrews goes to the air.... great play by colton yates to out jump the db for the 29-yard touchdown reception ....west vigo up six-nothing... sullivan qb jack conner hits karter vernelson on the slant ....vernelson was not going down on this play, he carries defenders into the house to tie the game at six.... second quarter its that sullivan duo of conner and karter vernelson again... tremednous effort by vernelson to score on this play...he hits the pylon for the td .... karter had 104 receiving yards and two scores... fourth quarter.... sullivan up 27- 18.... west vigo ball at the arrows five.... dane andrews to colton yates, touchdown vikings....west vigo down 27-24 with 2:01 to play... west vigo had a couple of timeouts but really needed to recover this kickoff... ben pirtle secures the ball and the win for sullivan.... arrows win 27-24..... sullivan beats west vigo for the sixth straight time... terre haute south faces its fourth straight ranked opponent.. the braves dropped their last three games.. two of them by five points or less.. south has been in the games against good teams.. they just haven't been able to finish.. so could they get it done tonight.. on the road at 6a, 14th ranked southport??? cardinals have a stud quarterback.. eddie schott.. he's going to ball state.. and this why.. he threads the needle on the touchdown pass.. good defense by south, just a better throw for the score.. later.. south knocking on the door and they get it to their power guy.. jase dressler punches it in from a yard out... he had another big game with 155 yards rushing and two scores.... too much eddie schott in this one.. the southport qb throws another touchdown pass.. nice grab by lucas willoughby... this game had a wild finish... terre haute south scores with 13 seconds left to draw within a point.. they go for two but couldn't convert and that's how they lose it.. 14th ranked southport wins 35-34 ... terre haute south now dropped four straight, all against ranked teams.. and this is another close one.. tough loss for the braves.. [e7]no 4 thn-full terre haute north goes across the state to face a very good team from ohio.. that's saint francis desales.. the game went down at earlham college.. the patriots just never really got going in this one.. terre haute north falls 33-15.. still to come we'll check in on the night in the wrc with stops at north vermillion and riverton parke.... and we have big eight conference action with vincennes lincoln.. in the zone, will be right back...