Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Are we about to have record high on Saturday?

Are we about to have record high on Saturday?

Posted: Fri Oct 05 19:30:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 19:30:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Are we about to have record high on Saturday?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

newport hill climb events started today. every year, thousands of car enthusiasts head to the small town of newport, indiana. people watch as antique vehicles race up a steep hill. we've linked you to the full schedule of entertainment and contests over at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 70. south wind 6 to 8 mph. saturday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. mostly sunny, with a high near 88. southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. saturday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind around 5 mph. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. [d4]weather chat-wx monitor around 70. south wind 6 to 8 mph. saturday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. mostly sunny, with a high near 88. southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. saturday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind around 5 mph. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. [d4]weather chat-wx monitor around 70. south wind 6 to 8 mph. saturday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. mostly sunny, with a high near 88. southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. saturday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind around 5 mph. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. [d4]weather chat-wx monitor thanks weather... around 70. south wind 6 to 8 mph. saturday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. mostly sunny, with a high near 88. southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. saturday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind around 5 mph. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. [d4]weather chat-wx monitor thanks weather... the indiana pacers are looking to the season ahead. the team opened
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and hot Monday, cooler air on the way later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero