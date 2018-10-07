Speech to Text for Brick Piano dedication

brick piano in the crossroads plaza at the sky garden parking garage. it's on a stage-type structure in front of the garage. the piece of art is in honor of the wabash valley musicians hall of fame. there was a dedication ceremony tonight. the people who worked on the project hope to keep people entertained. expecting a lot of live entertainment to come back onto the stage and get some feet on the street downtown. we are so blessed with the universities and so much talent. i want people to come down and take their picture and post it and show people there is something going on downtown. a local artist will also be painting a mural at the parking garage! it will be music-themed.