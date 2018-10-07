Speech to Text for Terre Haute Fire Department does tent inspections at Rose-Hulman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

keep you safe for homecoming this weekend. rose-hulman institute of technology is celebtrating homecoming.. and that means more tent inspections. the terre haute fire department says they're going to be checking to make sure the ordinance is being followed. the ordinance applies to tents that are open to the public and more than 400 square feet. officials will be looking for things like visible fire extinguishers and clearly marked exit signs. "we want to be ahead of the game. make sure that we can help work with the businesses in this commmunity to make sure their event goes over without a hitch and let the state fire marhalls office know that we're taking care of terre haute." for more on the ordinance.. visit our website w-t-h-i t-v dot com. [b15]pioneer day preview-monitor vo happening this weekend... you can take a step back