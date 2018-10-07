Clear

Pay it Forward Program

Posted: Fri Oct 05 15:32:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 15:32:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Pay it Forward Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lives. "hoosier heating and cooling" in terre haute launched its "pay it forward campaign." the company is working with comfortkeepers they're giving away a heating and cooling system. this month -- anyone can nominate a local first responder .. explaining why he or she should win. one of the owners of hoosier heating and cooling says they hope to spark a movement of kindness. we are small company and we wanted to help out here in the valley. we just want to, also with this, to inspire other companies to similar things we do. a group will go through the nominations in november! we've linked you to the submission form online. visit w-t-h-i t-v dot com. tomorrow is the big day for washington indiana. 2.5
