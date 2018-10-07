Speech to Text for Richland Active Shooter training

across the country". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. how "richland county, illinois teachers".. were the students today.. all to improve "safety". //////// //////// "in an active shooter situation, it can be your kid's teachers who become the first responders. that's especially true in a small community like here in richland county." teachers filled the gym at richland countys elementary school. ellis and ellis consulting firm was also there. the firm trains schools and teachers how to better prepare for an active shooter situation. consultants say communication with students is key. this helps to identify any potential problems. teachers also participated in an active shooter drill. the drill is intended to breakdown what an actual shooter situation may look like. the training also guides the school and law enforcement on any issues with response or overall flaws. afternoon sessions focused on c-p-r and other life- saving skills. consultant "ronald ellis" says these skills are necessary for teachers in rural communities. "unfortunately most of the rampage shooting targeted violence is over in three to four minutes. long before officers even get here. so that's why we say the schools are the first responders. they need to move people to safety." "the school corporation worked with the olney police and the richland county sheriff's department. in richland county, gary brian news 10."