Speech to Text for Bloomfield Apple Festival takes place this weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"in bloomfield". it's the annual "bloomfield apple festival". you're looking "at last year's festival". "organizers say" .. there's something for everyone at this year's festival.. including.. "plenty of delicious apples!" /////// "the weekend is filled with activities such as a tractor pull for kids, a 5k race, a car show downtown on the square, we have amusement rides and entertainment on the stage, apple baking contests. it's a fun family weekend." "the festival" wraps-up tonight at 10:30.