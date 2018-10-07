Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman breaks ground on new building

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"academic building". a big crowd gathered for the ceremonial toss of the dirt. "the new academic building" wil include "collaborative workspaces" and "design studios". you'll also find "flexible classrooms", "chemistry labs", and "faculty innovation spaces". an anonymous donor.. generously put "15"-million- dollars toward this campus expansion project. /////// [b14]rhit groundbreaking-sot vo ////// "it is hard to do these kinds of projects. and the fact that this individual made this commitment to rose-hulman because they recognize the commitment rose-hulman makes in the world today and this building will allow us to continue to allow us to make that differnce in the world forever." //////// the new academic addition.. is expected to be made available to students "for the 20-21-22 school year". "a push" to get high school students interested in college .. that's