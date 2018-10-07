Speech to Text for Latest on Terre Haute sinkhole repair

drivers.. in the area of 14th and locust streets in terre haute "through monday". that's due to "a sinkhole" recently discovered. we're now told.. "a clay sewer tile" broke under the asphalt.. causing the roadway to collapse. "water crews" were working in the area when the hole appeared. "concrete" was poured into the hole yesterday. "the area" is expected to re-open "on monday" the rain has left. but now we're moving into hot and steamy