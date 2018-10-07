Speech to Text for Officials release the name of Greene County crash victim

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is dead.. after a crash "in a construction zone". it happened "in greene county" thursday morning at state road-"58" and "scotland road". it's important to note that this area is currently closed to traffic "due to bridge construction there". "today".. "police released the name of the person who died. "33"-year-old "travis w. caswell" "from owensburg, indiana". "police say".. for some unknown reason.. "caswell" drove through "2"- sets of traffic barricades .. and then hit "a large excavator". "a supreme