Speech to Text for Scammers act as deputies in Parke County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"to get your personal information" and "money". [b6]scammers pretendin to be deputies-lklv pkg now.. there's "a new warning".. as someone is posing "as local law enforcement". and as news 10's "garrett brown" found out today.. "the scammers" can be convincing. he tells us.. "1"-woman's frightening story. //////// it's not uncommon to get spam calls or robo calls on the phone. but what if you receive a call from someone who seems to be in law enforcement that you personally know? well that happened to one person here in parke county. thursday jennifer stowe received a startling phone call. it was from the parke county sheriffs office. or so it seemed. "and when he called it came up from the police departments phone number. and he described himself as the office and then he mentioned the judges name. so i really didn't know what to think. it scared me." she was told she didn't show up to a jury selection and there was a warrant for her arrest. she could either go to jail or pay nine hundred dollars. but also during the entire conversation they were probing her for personal information. "they know your date of birth cause he read my date of birth off to me and he also read off an old address that i lived there almost sixteen years ago." stowe was able to catch onto the scam before it was too late. but sadly it was too late for others who fell for this scammer's tricks. now the department is not only trying to catch this impersonator. but also warn the community about confirming personal information. "if you end up talking to them do not verify, they want you to verify your date of birth, your social security number. don't do any of that. just try to remember as much of the phone call as you can and call us." it's scamming situations like this that have stowe worried about future phone calls. she just hopes others will not fall for the same tricks as she has. "i just think this is a bad situation and i feel bad for everyone that's involved in it and i just pray that you guys really check into before you give out any information." as of now no arrests have been made. but coming up at the top of the hour i'll have more details on what you should do if you received one of these calls. reporting in rockville, im news 10s garrett brown. back to you. /////// "1"-person