Clear

Nathan Derickson released on bond, for the third time

Posted: Fri Oct 05 14:16:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 14:16:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"holding signs that said" "justice for garrett" that was just before the hearing "of nathan derickson".. the "19"-year-old accused of shooting "sands" at a party. good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's friday, october 5th. topping our news ... "a teenager".. charged "with reckless homicide".. is out on bond.. "again". "nathan derickson" was arrested "2"-days-ago "on a bench warrant" "for violating the terms of his probation". the hearing for those violations.. "were this morning". news 10's.. "sarah lehman".. wa inside the courtroom. she's joins us now.. "live".. to explain more about what unfolded. "sarah"... /////// susie... this is the third time now that nathan derickson has posted bond in this reckless homicide case. this time he was in court for two violations of his probation. just before 9:30 this morning.. derickson was walked from the vigo county jail to the courthouse for his hearing. documents reveal "derickson" failed to call in for a drug screen and another screen was dilute. two violations of his court ordered probation. the prosecutor's office said "derickson had been told the expectations multiple times and continued to violate them." chief deputy prosecutor "rob roberts" asked the judge to show him that the court was serious about the violations. judge michael radar set his bond at 50 thousand dollars -- cash only. judge radar said the violations were disdainful and unacceptable. within a couple of hours after his hearing.. "derickson" poste bond. he is now back on in home detention with g-p-s monitoring. now susie.. the judge made it very clear in the courtroom.. he warned derickson.. if there were any more violations on his probation.. he will do jail time before the trial. that trial date is set for january 29th. at the top of the hour.. i'll break down what "derickson" had to say on these violations. reporting live at the vigo county courthouse. sarah lehman.. back to you. /////// scammers are trying
Sunny and hot Monday, cooler air on the way later this week.
