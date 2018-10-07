Clear

Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash

A 2-year-old boy in Utah shredded more than $1000 in cash.

Posted: Fri Oct 05 08:23:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 08:29:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

HOLLADAY, Utah -- A Utah couple said their 2-year-old put more than $1,000 into a shredder.

Ben Belnap and his wife Jackee are big fans of the University of Utah football team. So they saved up $1,060 for season tickets.

They put the money in an envelope, but last weekend it vanished. It turns out their 2-year-old son Leo had found a new pastime.

"She's holding the shredder and she says, 'I think the money is in here. We started laughing. We were just baffled that this could happen," Ben said.

"I cried for a minute. You can't say we just laughed," Jackee said.

It turns out, they might get the cash back. There is a government department dedicated to mutilated cash.

"He said, 'Bag it up in little Ziploc bags. Mail it to (Washington) D.C., and between one to two years, you'll get your money back,'" Ben said.

Jackee said Leo has always helped her shred papers, but the couple said he is now grounded from touching the shredder.

