Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

HOLLADAY, Utah -- A Utah couple said their 2-year-old put more than $1,000 into a shredder.

Ben Belnap and his wife Jackee are big fans of the University of Utah football team. So they saved up $1,060 for season tickets.

They put the money in an envelope, but last weekend it vanished. It turns out their 2-year-old son Leo had found a new pastime.

"She's holding the shredder and she says, 'I think the money is in here. We started laughing. We were just baffled that this could happen," Ben said.

"I cried for a minute. You can't say we just laughed," Jackee said.

It turns out, they might get the cash back. There is a government department dedicated to mutilated cash.

"He said, 'Bag it up in little Ziploc bags. Mail it to (Washington) D.C., and between one to two years, you'll get your money back,'" Ben said.

Jackee said Leo has always helped her shred papers, but the couple said he is now grounded from touching the shredder.