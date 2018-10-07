Speech to Text for Northview girls soccer

lady knights were looking to bring home back to back sectional titles for the first time in program history... northiew was in the 2a sectional final at edgewood, facing the host lady mustangs.... late first half, no score....sarah bryan with a great corner kick....kamryn zadeii johnny on the spot, behind everyone comes in and scores to get northview on the board... bryan with another great assist to kassidy kellett ... kassidy out races everyone for another northview goal... lady knights up two-nothing and they weren't done.....they scored three goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half... how about this goal from northview, a little ping-pong action as the ball goes off to northview players and in, jolee kellett is credited with the goal .... northview takes the sectional 5-1, congrats to the lady knights....they make history winning back to back sectional titles for the very first time.... 16th ranked terre haute north girls open sectionals at their place, facing martinsville