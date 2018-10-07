Speech to Text for Salvation Army holds open house

in the u.s. that's according to the salvation army. this is one of the many reasons the organization extends a helping hand to people across the country. this includes right here in the wabash valley. news 10 visited by salvation army in terre haute. that's where we learned about the many upcoming programs from the group. organizers say while the salvation army no longer does thanksgiving baskets ... there are plenty of other opportunities. they include toys for tots, bikes for tykes, shop with a cop and for the first time ever the catholic charities christmas store. organizers say they're also still looking for sponsors for the adopt a family program. "we ask sponsors to spend 75 to a 100 dollars per child. to also provide a 25 to 50 dollar gift card for a local grocery store depending on how big the family is. if you're interested in adopting a family i really need to know by november 15th at the latest. the sooner the better." keller says you don't have to be an individual to take part in the adopt a family program. a business, church or organization can also sponsor families. it's that time of year when you