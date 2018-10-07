Clear

Are new Vigo County School policies on the way?

Are new Vigo County School policies on the way?

Posted: Thu Oct 04 20:06:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 04 20:06:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Are new Vigo County School policies on the way?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

outstanding school district." vigo county superintendent doctor robert haworth touted the work of teachers and staff today... before outlining four recommendations he wants the school board to act on. good evening and thanks for joining us on news 10 nightwatch. news 10 first told you earlier tonight... superintendent robert haworth has four recommendatio ns for the school board. they come as an investigation continues into allegations of wrongdoing by former superintendent dr. danny tanoos. news 10's heather good is live outside school district headquarters . she joins us now with more on the recommendatio ns. [b3]vigo county school policies-live fs dr. haworth says the goal is to provide students with what they need to be successful... and in this case -- it means better outlining employee expectations and what happens when those expectations are not met. first... haworth says he plans to formally announce monday -- twenty public meetings. this is so parents and others can talk about what's important to them and the future of the district. second... haworth wants to continue to review policies regarding topics like conflict of interest... gifts to employees and school board members... and a whistle blowing policy. he wants all this discussed in public, too. this is what haworth said this afternoon when asked what policies he thinks need strengthened. [b4]vigo county school policies-live sot fs dr. haworth says, "a policy that would be related to gift acceptance i think our policy book falls short and would love for the committee to look at policies that other districts would have and adopt one that gives us clear guidance." haworth says he also wants an internal assessment. this would include interviews with administrators. and finally... haworth suggests creating a bond oversite committee made up of independent citizens. they would help advise the board on building projects funded by bonds -- instead of the superintendent. haworth says he hopes the board will move forward on these proposals right away. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. a suspect charged with reckless homicide is set
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and hot Monday, cooler air on the way later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero