Speech to Text for SWAN domestic abuse shelter reopens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you can help. [b9]swan domestic abuse shelter-lklv pkg "one in four women, 18 or older in the united states, has been the victim of domestic violence. that's why organizers here at swan in olney illinois say it's important to speak up and get help." linda bookwalter has been at swan woman's shelter for thirty six years. the facility helps women who are the victims of domestic violence. "it is real near and dear to my heart. and i want people to know that it's not ok to be abusive to people. it's not ok to live in violence." according to the national domestic violence hotline almost half of men and women in the united states have experience psychological aggression by a partner. bookwalter says that this can make it difficult to seek help. "i think it's important to believe someone. most people are not going to tell you that they're in an abusive relationship if something has not happened. they are taking a step because they think you will believe them." victims of domestic abuse may want to leave the relationship. however making that decision can be very difficult. "statistically it's shown that when women leave, that's the most dangerous time for them. is when they do leave. they're more apt to be hurt more. they're more apt to be killed." bookwalter says victims show up when they've finally had enough. "we get a lot of innocents of self reports. where people literally just show up at the shelter and say i'm a victim of domestic violence. what can you do how can you help me." "if you're in need of help you can call swan at 1-888- 715-6260. for additional information head over to our website at w-t-h-i t-v dot com and click on this story. in olney illinois, gary brian news 10." a local firefighter is part of a special tribute