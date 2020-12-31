Caitlin Hunt

Title: Multimedia Journalist Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com @CaitlinHuntWTHI

Caitlin is from North Canton, Ohio. She attended school at Ohio University, where she majored in journalism and minored in communication studies. While at OU, Caitlin wrote for Her Campus, a national online women's magazine. She also worked as a reporter and anchor for her campus news show, "News at Noon." She has also interned with the "Today Show," "Good Morning America," and the Native American Journalist Association.

Caitlin is a fan of all things pop culture. In her free time, she loves binge-watching shows on Netflix. Some of her favorite movies are Marvel, Star Wars, and Quentin Tarantino films, but she's willing to watch anything. She also loves musical theatre, and her favorite musical is "The Phantom of the Opera." She also loves to read and is a big fan of 70s and 80s music.

Caitlin is excited to be reporting in the Wabash Valley. If you have any story ideas or want to talk movies, you can email her at Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com. You can also follow her on Twitter.

