Caitlin Hunt is a multimedia journalist and producer. She joined News 10 in September 2021.
Caitlin is from North Canton, Ohio. She attended school at Ohio University, where she majored in journalism and minored in communication studies. While at OU, Caitlin wrote for Her Campus, a national online women's magazine. She also worked as a reporter and anchor for her campus news show, "News at Noon." She has also interned with the "Today Show," "Good Morning America," and the Native American Journalist Association.
Caitlin is a fan of all things pop culture. In her free time, she loves binge-watching shows on Netflix. Some of her favorite movies are Marvel, Star Wars, and Quentin Tarantino films, but she's willing to watch anything. She also loves musical theatre, and her favorite musical is "The Phantom of the Opera." She also loves to read and is a big fan of 70s and 80s music.
Caitlin is excited to be reporting in the Wabash Valley. If you have any story ideas or want to talk movies, you can email her at Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com. You can also follow her on Twitter.
School cafeterias across the nation are navigating shortages and delays caused by COVID-19. One group of Wabash Valley schools must do the same.
A new survey from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce says businesses have job applicants. They just aren't the right candidates for the position.
After taking a year off, the annual Steve Witt Memorial Pow Wow is back and tribal members from across the country are ready to gather again.
The holidays are just around the corner, but consumers should get a head start on their shopping this year.
A new Indiana State program sets out to make a safe space for the LGBTQ community and create new allies.
The childhood obesity rate is rising across the country, but parents can make changes now to help their kids later.
Despite the rise in COVID-19 numbers and the effects of shortages, weddings and other large events continue to take place.
Both the Powerball and Mega Millions have over four hundred million dollar jackpots.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|617846
|11025
|DuPage
|104762
|1362
|Will
|88118
|1095
|Lake
|77788
|1062
|Kane
|66408
|854
|Winnebago
|39419
|548
|Madison
|38682
|580
|St. Clair
|35336
|573
|McHenry
|33376
|318
|Peoria
|26188
|363
|Champaign
|26130
|187
|Sangamon
|24917
|276
|McLean
|22184
|209
|Tazewell
|19964
|326
|Rock Island
|18022
|350
|Kankakee
|17000
|236
|Kendall
|15623
|107
|Macon
|14689
|245
|LaSalle
|14609
|280
|Vermilion
|13484
|191
|Adams
|12802
|148
|DeKalb
|11784
|130
|Williamson
|11656
|163
|Whiteside
|7999
|176
|Jackson
|7806
|90
|Boone
|7678
|82
|Coles
|7485
|113
|Ogle
|7222
|87
|Grundy
|7098
|82
|Franklin
|7020
|100
|Clinton
|6865
|100
|Knox
|6813
|166
|Marion
|6634
|138
|Macoupin
|6581
|101
|Henry
|6322
|74
|Effingham
|6226
|82
|Jefferson
|6165
|137
|Livingston
|5765
|96
|Woodford
|5594
|91
|Stephenson
|5550
|90
|Randolph
|5365
|97
|Monroe
|5124
|99
|Christian
|4990
|81
|Fulton
|4960
|70
|Morgan
|4911
|96
|Logan
|4806
|74
|Montgomery
|4733
|76
|Lee
|4622
|60
|Bureau
|4303
|88
|Perry
|4193
|72
|Saline
|4179
|67
|Fayette
|4098
|59
|Iroquois
|4015
|74
|McDonough
|3594
|57
|Jersey
|3266
|53
|Shelby
|3221
|43
|Crawford
|3122
|30
|Douglas
|3096
|36
|Lawrence
|3079
|32
|Union
|2981
|47
|Wayne
|2809
|57
|White
|2702
|32
|Richland
|2678
|56
|Hancock
|2611
|34
|Pike
|2587
|56
|Clark
|2558
|38
|Cass
|2540
|29
|Bond
|2467
|24
|Clay
|2455
|49
|Edgar
|2392
|45
|Ford
|2364
|58
|Warren
|2302
|62
|Carroll
|2275
|37
|Johnson
|2171
|25
|Moultrie
|2146
|31
|Jo Daviess
|2087
|27
|Washington
|2076
|28
|Wabash
|2063
|17
|Massac
|2025
|44
|Mason
|2024
|51
|Greene
|2011
|39
|De Witt
|1984
|30
|Piatt
|1939
|14
|Mercer
|1931
|34
|Cumberland
|1812
|26
|Menard
|1631
|12
|Jasper
|1547
|18
|Marshall
|1361
|21
|Hamilton
|1306
|21
|Brown
|1031
|8
|Pulaski
|1004
|11
|Schuyler
|980
|9
|Edwards
|975
|16
|Stark
|777
|27
|Gallatin
|765
|7
|Scott
|700
|5
|Alexander
|684
|11
|Henderson
|674
|14
|Calhoun
|649
|2
|Hardin
|567
|15
|Putnam
|550
|4
|Pope
|506
|5
|Unassigned
|180
|2432
|Out of IL
|11
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|130170
|2012
|Lake
|64009
|1110
|Allen
|54455
|767
|Hamilton
|44417
|449
|St. Joseph
|42445
|593
|Elkhart
|34078
|493
|Vanderburgh
|30804
|453
|Tippecanoe
|27037
|252
|Johnson
|23935
|422
|Hendricks
|22622
|345
|Porter
|21971
|351
|Clark
|17710
|234
|Madison
|17667
|390
|Vigo
|16530
|286
|Monroe
|14658
|193
|LaPorte
|14526
|241
|Delaware
|14340
|230
|Howard
|14083
|275
|Kosciusko
|11572
|139
|Hancock
|11045
|169
|Warrick
|10819
|179
|Bartholomew
|10759
|173
|Floyd
|10607
|210
|Wayne
|10218
|233
|Grant
|9307
|209
|Morgan
|9018
|162
|Boone
|8513
|112
|Dubois
|7870
|125
|Dearborn
|7801
|91
|Henry
|7770
|138
|Noble
|7524
|101
|Marshall
|7465
|129
|Cass
|7253
|118
|Lawrence
|7106
|158
|Shelby
|6720
|112
|Jackson
|6668
|86
|Gibson
|6241
|107
|Harrison
|6137
|89
|Huntington
|6092
|97
|Montgomery
|5913
|106
|DeKalb
|5883
|92
|Knox
|5633
|105
|Miami
|5562
|90
|Putnam
|5493
|69
|Clinton
|5415
|67
|Whitley
|5356
|54
|Steuben
|5077
|70
|Wabash
|4945
|93
|Jasper
|4897
|64
|Jefferson
|4797
|92
|Ripley
|4648
|79
|Adams
|4499
|68
|Daviess
|4298
|109
|Scott
|4149
|65
|Clay
|3993
|58
|Greene
|3983
|93
|White
|3974
|58
|Wells
|3942
|85
|Decatur
|3918
|98
|Fayette
|3846
|82
|Jennings
|3657
|57
|Posey
|3646
|41
|Washington
|3377
|47
|LaGrange
|3278
|75
|Spencer
|3239
|37
|Fountain
|3211
|56
|Randolph
|3208
|92
|Sullivan
|3131
|49
|Owen
|2909
|65
|Starke
|2887
|65
|Fulton
|2828
|58
|Orange
|2798
|59
|Jay
|2614
|38
|Perry
|2568
|53
|Carroll
|2476
|30
|Franklin
|2458
|39
|Rush
|2392
|30
|Vermillion
|2387
|51
|Parke
|2231
|22
|Pike
|2146
|41
|Tipton
|2145
|55
|Blackford
|1729
|34
|Pulaski
|1701
|51
|Crawford
|1487
|19
|Newton
|1481
|46
|Benton
|1447
|16
|Brown
|1366
|46
|Martin
|1314
|18
|Switzerland
|1281
|10
|Warren
|1162
|16
|Union
|999
|12
|Ohio
|812
|11
|Unassigned
|0
|492